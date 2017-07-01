Heritage Bank opens first Kumasi bran...

Heritage Bank opens first Kumasi branch in Suame

Indigenous Ghana Bank, Heritage Bank Limited, has taken its expansion drive beyond the Greater Accra Region, by opening its first branch in the Ashanti Region, specifically at Suame in Kumasi. Speaking at the Suame branch opening, Mr. Patrick Edwin Fiscian, the Managing Director of the Bank, stated that, the bank will provide unique products to its customers to help their businesses grow.

Chicago, IL

