Hearts dare Kotoko in Kumasi

Hearts dare Kotoko in Kumasi

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

A tensed moment awaits two of the most prestigious clubs in Ghana, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak when both sides clash in the annual President's Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, July2, 2017. The annual event which was initiated in 2003 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and organised by Ghana League Clubs Association will witness both clubs meeting for the third time this season with the Phobians winning in both encounters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC