Hearts dare Kotoko in Kumasi

A tensed moment awaits two of the most prestigious clubs in Ghana, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak when both sides clash in the annual President's Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, July2, 2017. The annual event which was initiated in 2003 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and organised by Ghana League Clubs Association will witness both clubs meeting for the third time this season with the Phobians winning in both encounters.

