GPHA awarded three International Organization for Standardization certificates
The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has been awarded ISO Environmental Management System, Quality Management System and Occupational Health And Safety System, forming the Integrated Management System with the assurance to transform its services for an increased performance. GPHA successfully sailed through the certification audit by its certification body, SGS-Ghana, thus joins a growing list of organisations in the country working in conformance to the revised versions of the Environmental Management System and Quality Management System.
