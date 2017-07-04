GIS officer charged with car fraud
Justice Amissah-Baiden, a Ghana Immigration Service officer, who was formerly stationed at the Brong Ahafo Regional headquarters but currently serving at the Aflao Border post, has been arraigned before a Sunyani Circuit Court on the charge of defrauding by false pretences. The prosecutor, Chief Inspector John Kwakye, told the court, presided over by Jojo Hagan, that the complainant Stephen Elolo, a teacher and businessman on January 25, 2016 petitioned the Director-General of Criminal Investigations Department in Accra that Justice Amissah-Baiden sold a Mercedes Benz Saloon car with registration number GT 5141-12 to him at a cost of GHA 15,000 in March, 2012, but later took the car through dubious means and refused to refund his money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC