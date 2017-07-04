GIS officer charged with car fraud

Justice Amissah-Baiden, a Ghana Immigration Service officer, who was formerly stationed at the Brong Ahafo Regional headquarters but currently serving at the Aflao Border post, has been arraigned before a Sunyani Circuit Court on the charge of defrauding by false pretences. The prosecutor, Chief Inspector John Kwakye, told the court, presided over by Jojo Hagan, that the complainant Stephen Elolo, a teacher and businessman on January 25, 2016 petitioned the Director-General of Criminal Investigations Department in Accra that Justice Amissah-Baiden sold a Mercedes Benz Saloon car with registration number GT 5141-12 to him at a cost of GHA 15,000 in March, 2012, but later took the car through dubious means and refused to refund his money.

