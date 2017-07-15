Ghanaians abroad to vote now

Ghanaians abroad to vote now

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

President Akufo-Addo together with Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff exchanging pleasantries with some diasporans after the opening session of the summit President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the time to implement the much talked-about Representation of the People's Amendment Law is now. The law, which was passed under the then New Patriotic Party administration headed by President Kufuor, was to enable Ghanaians living abroad to vote during national elections, but its implementation was met with a series of protests by then opposition National Democratic Congress which happens to be in opposition again today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC