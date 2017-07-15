Ghanaians abroad to vote now
President Akufo-Addo together with Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff exchanging pleasantries with some diasporans after the opening session of the summit President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the time to implement the much talked-about Representation of the People's Amendment Law is now. The law, which was passed under the then New Patriotic Party administration headed by President Kufuor, was to enable Ghanaians living abroad to vote during national elections, but its implementation was met with a series of protests by then opposition National Democratic Congress which happens to be in opposition again today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC