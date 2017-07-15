Ghanaians abroad to vote now

President Akufo-Addo together with Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff exchanging pleasantries with some diasporans after the opening session of the summit President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the time to implement the much talked-about Representation of the People's Amendment Law is now. The law, which was passed under the then New Patriotic Party administration headed by President Kufuor, was to enable Ghanaians living abroad to vote during national elections, but its implementation was met with a series of protests by then opposition National Democratic Congress which happens to be in opposition again today.

