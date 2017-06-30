Ghanaian appointed to the Harris Coun...

Ghanaian appointed to the Harris County, Texas International Advisory Council

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

County Judge Ed Emmett has appointed Kwame B. Acheampong to the newly created Harris County International Advisory Council. The core responsibility of the Advisory Council is to advice the County Judge and the Commissioners Court on economic development opportunities involving foreign countries and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC