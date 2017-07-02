Ghana Water Company Limited top offic...

Ghana Water Company Limited top official cited in World Bank GAMA scandal

Investigations conducted by this paper has revealed that large scale corrupt practices and dubious awards of contracts in the water sector by Ghana Water Company Limited officials, especially as regards the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area are responsible for the unimpressive and epileptic water projects carried out in various parts of the country. The company is embroiled in a whirlpool of corruption as facts have emerged as to how the officers in charge of the GAMA project awarded jobs to cronies for a fee even before advertisements for the project were made public.

