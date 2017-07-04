Ghana on time bomb - Ex-President Kufuor
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has joined the long queue of prominent Ghanaians and security experts raising alarm over the country's deteriorating security situation. The two-time president of Ghana warned, the country risk sliding into anarchy if immediate steps are not taken to address what he described as "worsening youth unemployment".
