Former ESPN Reporter Takes Aim At Col...

Former ESPN Reporter Takes Aim At Colin Kaepernick For 'Independence Trip' To Ghana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry criticized NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a blog post Wednesday for his comments on leaving the U.S. July 4 for Ghana to find his "personal independence." Kaepernick posted a video of his trip on social media Tuesday, along with messages pertaining to social injustice and finding his roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC