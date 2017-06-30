Dome market women threaten naked demo

15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Some traders of the Dome market of the Ga East municipality of the Greater Accra Region have threatened to embark on a massive naked demonstration on the streets of Dome. Their threats follow a decision by the Metropolitan Chief Executive Janet Tulasi Mensah to impose a market queen on them while they already have one.

