Disband vigilante groups - Spio to Nana Addo
Former minister of Trade and Industries under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah has urged president Nana Addo to put in measures to disband vigilante groups and their activities. In a statement copied to Ghanapoliticsonline.com, the one time flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress recounted the numerous acts of violence and broad-day light show of disrespect for the Laws and authorities governing the country and other acts of impunity perpetrated by vigilante groups believed to be card bearing members and operatives of the New Patriotic Party.
