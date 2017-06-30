Diaspora is Ghana's '11th region' - "...

Diaspora is Ghana's '11th region' - " Government

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Director of Diasporan Relations at the Office of the Presidency, Akwasi Awua Ababio, has said that government considers the diaspora the "11th region" of Ghana whose resources must be harnessed for the growth of the economy. Mr Ababio, who was a guest on Class FM's World Affairs to discuss diaspora relations and the 2017 Ghana Homecoming Diaspora Summit scheduled for July 5 to July 8, emphasised that the summit was a bridge towards wooing and providing resources for Ghanaians living abroad to invest back home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,750 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC