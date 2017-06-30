Diaspora is Ghana's '11th region' - " Government

The Director of Diasporan Relations at the Office of the Presidency, Akwasi Awua Ababio, has said that government considers the diaspora the "11th region" of Ghana whose resources must be harnessed for the growth of the economy. Mr Ababio, who was a guest on Class FM's World Affairs to discuss diaspora relations and the 2017 Ghana Homecoming Diaspora Summit scheduled for July 5 to July 8, emphasised that the summit was a bridge towards wooing and providing resources for Ghanaians living abroad to invest back home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.