Cowbell to - shut down' Accra, Tema on Monday with Cycling Challenge
Accra and Tema will be set alive on Monday when about 100 cyclists take up the 2017 Cowbell Cycling Challenge. A total of GHc 20,000 in cash prizes and products are up for grabs for the cyclists who will be taking part in this challenge as they compete for accolades.
