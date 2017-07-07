BOSTGATE: BNI report is deficient - OccupyGhana
According to OccupyGhana, the BNI report is "so deficient in several material ways and leaves so many questions unanswered that it is difficult to agree with several of its opinions and conclusions". To this end, the group said it supports the formation of the ministerial committee with an expanded mandate to investigate all sales of allegedly contaminated products by BOST.
