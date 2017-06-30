Bawumia outlines 20 projects from China's $15bn
Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has outlined infrastructural projects government intends to use $15billion cash expected from China. In notes he presented at Africa-China Joint Research and Exchange program in Accra Tuesday, Bawumia mentioned 20 categories of investments the government has planned to use the money for.
