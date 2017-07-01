8 feared dead in Banda boat capsize accident
Eight persons are feared dead at the Bui Power reservoir site at Banda in the Brong Ahafo Region after the boat they were traveling in capsized on Friday. The victims mostly market women and children from Jama, a farming community along the reservoir were on their way to a neighboring area known as Accra town for a market day transaction.
