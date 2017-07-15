50-year old farmer sentenced 20 years...

50-year old farmer sentenced 20 years for impregnating 13-year old

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Techiman Circuit Court has sentenced a 50-year-old farmer to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling, impregnating and eloping with a 13-year-old. Father of the victim narrated that the accused approached him for accommodation and job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,114 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC