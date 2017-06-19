Youth in Bukom sensitised on dangers ...

Youth in Bukom sensitised on dangers of unsafe abortion

20 hrs ago

Over 100 youth living in Israel, a fishing community located within Bukom, a suburb of Accra, has been vigorously sensitised on the dangers of illegal abortion under a project dubbed 'Abortion 360'. They were also advised to always adopt the practice of comprehensive abortion care to stay out of danger.

Chicago, IL

