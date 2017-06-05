YEL recruits more talents ahead of Na...

YEL recruits more talents ahead of National Convocation

As part of its passion to support excellent youth talents in various fields of endeavor, Youth Excellent League , an empowerment programme by The BEIGE Foundation, is extending its recruitment to other regions of the country. Mike Nyinaku, founder and Chief Executive Officer of BEIGE, has made available, a seed capital of GHC2million to support this course.

