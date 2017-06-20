Work to begin revamp of 100,000 metri...

Work to begin revamp of 100,000 metric capacity warehouse

Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

Work has already begun on the refurbishment of state-owned warehouses across the country as the Ministry of Food and Agriculture prepares for an expected bumper harvest from the Planting for Food and Jobs Campaign. The National Food Buffer Stock Company is leading the charge to revamp over 100,000 metric tonnes capacity warehouses throughout the country.

