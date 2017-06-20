Woman arrested over fraud and forgery

The Axim District Command of the Ghana Police Service have arrested 56 year old Stephanie Pauline Michel who allegedly defrauded a taxi driver of GH?3,000.00. ASP Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer who made this known to the Ghana News Agency, said when the suspect was arrested she was also found in possession a passport which bore a different name and that one too was being investigated for a possibly forgery charge.

