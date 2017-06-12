What's wrong with Sefa Kayi? - General Mosquito fires back

General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has responded to the host of Peace FM's flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi for condemning him [Asiedu] on his comment over the lynching of the late Major Mahama. The NDC General Secretary, popularly called General Mosquito has said that the horrifying murder happened "under the direct supervision of President Akufo-Addo".

