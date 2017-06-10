We've lost our values as a nation because of corruption - Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the need for Ghanaians to help in restoring our national values. The Vice President who was the special Guest of honour at the National Commission for Civic Education's national dialogue which took place at the National theatre, Wednesday, June 14, addressed the people present by making key statements on our values and challenges which has let the nation down.

