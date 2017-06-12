Wedding errand vehicle involved in ac...

Wedding errand vehicle involved in accident; taxi driver killed

16 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

A fatal accident that occurred on the Sunyani-Abesim Highway on Saturday, claimed the life of a taxi driver, Osman Sumala, while six others were injured. The vehicles involved in the accident, were an Opel Astra taxi cab with registration number GR 5921- U, which was loaded with tomatoes and a Toyota Camry with registration number BA 393-16.

