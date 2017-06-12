We are still in operation - Kingdom Books
Kingdom Books and Stationery Limited says the fire outbreak at one of the company's warehouses at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on June 4, 2017 did not disrupt the company's operations. Mr Boateng said the company took environmental safety seriously and had, therefore, ensured that the fire outbreak did not result in any environmental hazards.
