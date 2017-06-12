We are still in operation - Kingdom B...

We are still in operation - Kingdom Books

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Kingdom Books and Stationery Limited says the fire outbreak at one of the company's warehouses at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on June 4, 2017 did not disrupt the company's operations. Mr Boateng said the company took environmental safety seriously and had, therefore, ensured that the fire outbreak did not result in any environmental hazards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC