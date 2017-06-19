Unemployment can kill our democracy -...

Unemployment can kill our democracy - Kufuor warns

Former President of the republic of Ghana,John Agyekum Kufuor says that with the improvement in technologies and the use if the internet, young graduates who could barely get for themselves well paying jobs are on the verge of instigating political uprisings against democratic leaders and governments. He was Speaking during a courtesy call made on him by the International Democratic Union .

Chicago, IL

