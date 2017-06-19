Transport ministry inaugurates GPHA B...

Transport ministry inaugurates GPHA Board

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ministry of Transport, led by Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, has inaugurated an 11-member board of directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority . The members of the board include Peter Mac Manu as Chairman, Paul Asare Ansah as the Director-General, GPHA, Edward Osei, Director of Tema Port, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, Director of Takoradi Port, Twumasi-Ankra Selby, Chief Director, Ministry of Transport, all as members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC