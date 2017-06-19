Transport ministry inaugurates GPHA Board

The Ministry of Transport, led by Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, has inaugurated an 11-member board of directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority . The members of the board include Peter Mac Manu as Chairman, Paul Asare Ansah as the Director-General, GPHA, Edward Osei, Director of Tema Port, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, Director of Takoradi Port, Twumasi-Ankra Selby, Chief Director, Ministry of Transport, all as members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.