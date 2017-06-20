Tourism traffic increases on Accra-Sao Tome route
The number of Ghanaians visiting SA o TomA© ad Principe, a twin Island on the Atlantic Ocean that lies on the equator, has increased by about 20percent since 2015, necessitating the increase in flight frequency between the two countries to meet demand. The island nation, which boasts of pristine waters, lush vegetation, and ideal ocean spots for scuba diving, was hitherto mainly patronized by Europeans as a holiday destination until Lisbon-based TAP Portugal introduced a direct flight from Accra to SA o TomA©.
