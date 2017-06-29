Tain residents cry for help as heavy ...

Tain residents cry for help as heavy rains destroy roads

Residents of Brodi in the Tain district of the Brong Ahafo Region have appealed to government to rehabilitate the only road that leads to the town from Wenchi. Several vehicles were rendered immobile between Brodi and Debibi till Wednesday morning following the heavy downpour in the area.

