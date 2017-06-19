Supreme Court places embargo on Woyom...

Supreme Court places embargo on Woyome's shares in 11 companies

The Supreme Court has placed an embargo on the shares owned by the businessman, Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in 11 companies, following his GHA 51.2 million indebtedness to the state. Shares of the businessman affected include those in Anator Holding Company Limited, AAW Management Consulting Services Limited, Green Township Security Services Company Limited, Anator Construction Company Limited, Woyome Brothers International Limited and Stewise Anator Company Limited.

Chicago, IL

