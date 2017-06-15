Sunyani West NPP loyalists hold deleg...

Sunyani West NPP loyalists hold delegates' conference

About 400 New Patriotic Party loyalists in the Sunyani West constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday 27 June participated in the party's delegates' conference held at Fiapre. The conference was aimed at addressing some of the challenges the party faces in the constituency and the way forward.

