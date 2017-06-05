Sunyani High Court slaps Deputy Minister with contempt

A Sunyani High Court has fined a Deputy Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Williams Kwasi Sabi, GHA 7,000 for contempt, in default of which he will serve a 30-day prison term. On February 10, 2014, the court granted an interlocutory injunction restraining Mr Sabi and his privies, agents and assigns from clearing, preparing and or developing or dealing with a disputed piece of land pending the final determination of a suit.

