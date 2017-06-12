Sissala East MP donates to security s...

Sissala East MP donates to security services, others

Read more: GhanaWeb

Member of Parliament for Sissala East Constituency in the Upper West Region, Abass Ridwan Dauda, has donated motorbikes and barrels of fuel to some security services. The benefactors were the Ghana Police Service , Ghana Immigration Service , Ghana National Fire Service as well as the Sissala East District Directorate of the Food and Agriculture.

Chicago, IL

