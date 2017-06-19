Seedlings shortage rocks government's...

Seedlings shortage rocks government's planting for food, job policy

Barely two months after it was launched, government's flagship agricultural programme-planting for food and jobs- is gasping under shortage of seedlings. Seedlings for the cultivation of rice, sorghum in the north are in short supply and hampering the policy that seeks to create over 750,000 jobs.

Chicago, IL

