Second bribery scandal needs bigger, wider investigations - CDD pushes
Parliament has been urged to investigate a fresh bribery scandal in which MPs accepted monies to deliberate on the Lottery Bill before it was passed into law in 2016. Governance and Legal Policy Officer of the Centre for Democratic Development , Kojo Pumpuni Asante, told Joy FM Wednesday, the scandal justifies earlier calls for defining and wide investigations into parliament's conduct and shaky ethics.
