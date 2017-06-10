Sarkodie asked to pay GH 2m to Krobos or face court over 'Jennifer Lomotey' lyrics

Hiplife heavyweight, Sarkodie, has been threatened with a legal suit over sections of a song he was featured in, titled 'Jennifer Lomotey'. According to the Kloma Hengme Association, a line in the song attributed to Sarkodie translates as "A noble Krobo lady with beads around her waist who has been cursed by Okomfo Anokye with promiscuity" is discriminatory and demeans the people of Krobo.

