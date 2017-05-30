Sanitation SMEs need holistic policies to thrive - Research

A research conducted by Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor, Ghana , an NGO called for holistic policies to facilitate the operations of Small and medium Scale Entrepreneurs in the sanitation sector. The research dubbed "Creating a stronger non-market environment for small and medium scale sanitation entrepreneurs in Ghana: The opportunities and Challenges" sought to understand the non-market barriers and opportunities facing sanitation SMEs businesses and their impact on the businesses themselves as well as on their ability to reach Low Income Urban Communities with appropriate products and service.

