Research urges operational efficiency at Ghana's ports
A situational analyses of the Tema, Takoradi ports and the Kotoka International Airport have revealed that they are over stretched in terms of infrastructure and human resource to ensure maximum efficiency. According to statistics, trade in container traffic had increased since 2010 with a percentage of 39 from 643,188 in 2010 to 894,575 in 2013.
