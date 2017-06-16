Rawlings turns focus on environmental...

Rawlings turns focus on environmental protection

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has declared his extraordinary interest in environmental protection and contribute towards safeguarding it for the next generation. The high incidence of "galamsey" or illegal mining in recent times, have been on several discussions and heated debates for some time now and has perplexed the minds of the general public in Ghana.

Chicago, IL

