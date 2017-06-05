Rawlings mocks - ugly and light weighted' Asiedu Nketia

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Saturday jokingly told hundreds of National Democratic Congress' supporters that it is a pity that the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is not handsome. "When the time comes, it is a pity he is ugly [Rawlings bursts into laughter with the crowd].If he were handsome, we would put him on a horse to go and help.

