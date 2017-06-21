Rawlings dared to name NDC 'monkeys a...

Rawlings dared to name NDC 'monkeys and baboons'

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has been challenged to name opportunists responsible for the National Democratic Congress' humiliating defeat at the 2016 polls. A former vice-chairman of the opposition NDC Alhaji Sani Mohammed said Rawlings' "monkey dey work and baboon dey chop" comment is too vague.

