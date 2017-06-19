Rattan and bamboo products patronage on the rise,in Sunyani
The love for rattan and bamboo products is currently on the increase in the Brong Ahafo regional capital, Sunyani. Recent visit to MP Limited dealers in rattan and bamboo products in the Sunyani Municipality and its environs saw many people who had come there to order some bamboo and rattan products.
