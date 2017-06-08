Rains displace Tema residents : cause destruction to property
Some communities in Tema and surrounding areas were flooded following last Tuesday's downpour, which displaced many residents of the affected communities. The rains, which started in the early hours of the day and went on for a few hours, left many parts of the metropolis flooded.
