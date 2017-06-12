President Groupe Ideal grabs GUBA's I...

President Groupe Ideal grabs GUBA's Influential

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

DR Nii Kotei Dzani, the President of Groupe Ideal, has been adjudged the Most Influential Economist at the Ghana-UK-based Achievement Awards 2017 in the UK for his outstanding contribution to the financial sector through his entrepreneurial achievements and job creation. The Influential Economist Award is given to an outstanding individual with unique insight in their line of profession and contributes to the financial sector as well as overall sustainable development in the financial business prototypes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,715,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC