Politicians fast losing dignity in Ghana - MP

The Member of Parliament for Atebubu Amantin in the Brong Ahafo Region has lamented over the fast rate at which politicians in the country are losing their dignities before the populace. Kofi Amoakohene speaking on Adom FM's Morning Show, 'Dwaso Nsem' Monday said the increasing lack of respect for politicians is a largely as a result of the increasing rate at which political actors are being accused of one form of corrupt acts or the other.

