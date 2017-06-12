Police officers allegedly - attack' man for assaulting co-tenant

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has ordered a full-scale investigation into circumstances leading to an alleged assault on one Bright Badu, a native of Fiapre in the Sunyani West District, by two Police officers. Bright Badu, a native of Fiapre is reported to have been attacked by two Police Officers who had been dispatched to arrest him for allegedly assaulting his co-tenant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.