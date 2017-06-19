Police impound 409 motorbikes
A team of police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command last Monday seized more than four hundred and nine motorbikes for traffic offence. Their offence, the police stated, was crossing the red light at various traffic intersections within Accra metropolis.
