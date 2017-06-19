Pan African Savings and Loans trains customers

Pan African Savings and Loans Limited, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has trained some 120 customers in the second edition of its campaign to equip its SME customers with the requisite knowledge they need to grow their businesses. The programme, dubbed 'Pan-African Business Advisory Programme', was instituted in October 2016 to train customers of Pan-African Savings and Loans on key issues such as how to run their businesses on daily basis and to equip them with basic knowledge on bookkeeping and accounting.

