Ostracize Abronye together with Gitmo

Ostracize Abronye together with Gitmo 2; he is a bigger threat to Ghana

A Communications Team Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress has described Abronye D.C. as a "terrorist" who must must be thrown out of the country together with the 'Gitmo 2'. According Sammy Gyamfi, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party who spearheaded the recovery of 'stolen' State vehicles is more treacherous than the two former Guantanamo detainees who are currently in Ghana, due to the way and manner he went about his operations "a Kwame Baffoe sitting here is more dangerous than there Gitmo 2 because he went round harassing and terrorizing innocent Ghanaians all in the name of recovering stolen cars but he hasn't even got one car to show for his effort".

Chicago, IL

