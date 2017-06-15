Osafo-Maafo leads strategic cooperation team to Yantai Jereh headquarters

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, on June 25, 2017, led a delegation of government officials to Jereh Group headquarters in Yantai, China for a strategic cooperation summit aimed at achieving mutual growth through a win-win collaboration. The two parties had an in-depth discussion on the Aboadze-Tema Gas Transportation Pipeline Project as well as other areas of mutual synergy and future opportunities for cooperation such as pipelines, refineries, petroleum storage, LNG/CNG systems, LPG distribution and natural gas compression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.